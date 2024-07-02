Scholz discusses defense issues with Tusk due to russian aggression

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63303 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 71263 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92721 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173868 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219791 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135609 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364015 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180625 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149032 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197629 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 63370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 58193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 71341 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73355 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92794 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4320 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8100 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13545 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34836 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36635 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Scholz discusses defense issues with Tusk due to russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14809 views

During intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed deepening defense cooperation between their countries against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

Scholz discusses defense issues with Tusk due to russian aggression

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the development and deepening of relations between the two countries during intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle and Reuters.

Details

On July 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and members of the government arrived in Warsaw for the first Polish-German intergovernmental consultations since 2018.

During the meeting, Scholz emphasized the importance of deepening defense cooperation in the context of russian aggression. He emphasized that the security of both countries is inseparable, and therefore it is necessary to deepen the partnership.

We need to expand transportation routes between Poland and Germany, which is also important for the military

- Scholz said during the meeting.

Reuters writes that the meeting took place at a time when countries are facing security challenges from the war in Ukraine and a turbulent geopolitical environment, with the far-right winning the first round of parliamentary elections in France and European leaders preparing for the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Pravda told the agency that the meeting was "the beginning of a conversation in a spirit of concern for the future".

Add

On the eve of the visit, German Chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that during his visit to Warsaw, the two sides plan to adopt a German-Polish "action plan" aimed at developing bilateral relations. Germany is expected to provide Poland with financial assistance worth several hundred million euros to protect NATO's eastern flank.

The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday that the aid package to be offered by Berlin will also include funds for victims of the Nazi German occupation and the construction of a memorial and a meeting place.

According to Polish Radio, one of the main topics of intergovernmental consultations is the initiative to establish a German-Polish House in Berlin.

Recall

Olaf Scholz believes that the EU should allocate more funds to countries such as Germany, which are hosting a large number of Ukrainian refugees. He said this before the start of the EU summit in Brussels.

Scholz acknowledged that the ratings of Germany's ruling parties have declined due to pro-russian sentiment in the eastern regions of the country24.06.24, 15:23 • 15628 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40