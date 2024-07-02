Scholz discusses defense issues with Tusk due to russian aggression

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the development and deepening of relations between the two countries during intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle and Reuters.

On July 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and members of the government arrived in Warsaw for the first Polish-German intergovernmental consultations since 2018.

During the meeting, Scholz emphasized the importance of deepening defense cooperation in the context of russian aggression. He emphasized that the security of both countries is inseparable, and therefore it is necessary to deepen the partnership.

We need to expand transportation routes between Poland and Germany, which is also important for the military - Scholz said during the meeting.

Reuters writes that the meeting took place at a time when countries are facing security challenges from the war in Ukraine and a turbulent geopolitical environment, with the far-right winning the first round of parliamentary elections in France and European leaders preparing for the possibility of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Pravda told the agency that the meeting was "the beginning of a conversation in a spirit of concern for the future".

On the eve of the visit, German Chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that during his visit to Warsaw, the two sides plan to adopt a German-Polish "action plan" aimed at developing bilateral relations. Germany is expected to provide Poland with financial assistance worth several hundred million euros to protect NATO's eastern flank.

The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday that the aid package to be offered by Berlin will also include funds for victims of the Nazi German occupation and the construction of a memorial and a meeting place.

According to Polish Radio, one of the main topics of intergovernmental consultations is the initiative to establish a German-Polish House in Berlin.

