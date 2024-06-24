$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2692 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121243 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234271 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143698 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Scholz acknowledged that the ratings of Germany's ruling parties have declined due to pro-russian sentiment in the eastern regions of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15628 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explains the ruling coalition's low ratings by the pro-Russian sentiment of some German citizens and disagreement with support for Ukraine and the introduction of sanctions against Russia, but the government will not change its position on russian aggression against Ukraine.

Scholz acknowledged that the ratings of Germany's ruling parties have declined due to pro-russian sentiment in the eastern regions of the country

The Chancellor of Nimechini, Olaf Scholz, has introduced the pro-russian attitude of Chastain gromadyan Nimechini as the reason for the low ratings of the ruling coalition of the FRN. About the whole thing, having told the traditional lit inter to the ARD TV channel, pish UNN z posilannam on Tagesschau.

Details

Scholz said that the German government's policy of supporting Ukraine is one of the reasons for the decline in the popularity of the ruling coalition in the east of the country. He said that the results of opinion polls reflect the position of citizens who do not agree that Germany supports Ukraine and imposed sanctions on the russian federation for unleashing a war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the government will not reconsider its position on russian aggression against Ukraine.

It is true that there are many citizens who do not agree with our support for Kiev. They also disagree with the sanctions we have imposed on russia. This is also reflected in the election results, but in my opinion, there is no alternative to change this right now

Scholz said.

The chancellor once again stressed that russia is waging a "classic war of conquest" in Ukraine and violated the "multi-year agreement" on the inviolability of the neighboring country.

It was russia that attacked Ukraine, and that its war of conquest is an attempt to change the map. The agreement on non-movement of borders by force was canceled by the russian federation

the Chancellor reminded him.

At the same time, Scholz stressed that he continues to advocate "prudence" and the search for a peaceful way to end the war, which would not lead to the surrender of Ukraine. Among the initiatives on this path, the German Chancellor noted the last Peace Summit in Switzerland, which can bring possible negotiations closer.

Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law15.06.24, 20:03 • 28060 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
