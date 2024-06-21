Schedules of blackouts on Saturday will be from 16:00, in some hours they will be strengthened - Ukrenergo

Throughout Ukraine, on Saturday, June 22, shutdown schedules will be applied from 16:00 to midnight, with stricter restrictions from 18 hours to 23 hours, Ukrenergo reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Tomorrow, June 22, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 16:00 to 24:00. from 18:00 to 23:00 the amount of restrictions will be higher. The reason is the consequences of massive strikes by Russians on energy facilities," Ukrenergo said.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

Restrictions on electricity increased from 13:00, there was emergency assistance from Poland, due to bad weather de-energization in 3 regions - Ukrenergo