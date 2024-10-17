Scandal with registration of disability by prosecutors: the head of Khmelnytskyi regional prosecutor's office was dismissed
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed from the post of the head of the Khmelnytsky regional prosecutor's office at his own request. An internal investigation is underway into the disability groups of prosecutors in Khmelnytsky and other regions.
Prosecutor Oleksiy Oliynyk has been dismissed from his administrative post as head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office at his own request. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
"By the order of the Prosecutor General Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed from the administrative position of the head of the Khmelnytsky regional prosecutor's office at his own request," the statement reads.
It is noted that the official investigation into the fact that prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office received disability groups is ongoing.
"The official investigation covers the verification of not only information related to the above-mentioned regional prosecutor's office, but also other prosecutor's offices," the PGO added.
Addendum
In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation.
Case of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office16.10.24, 17:12 • 13487 views