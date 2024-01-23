SBU warns of mass email distribution: russians are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

SBU warns of mass email distribution: russians are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians

SBU warns of mass email distribution: russians are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28174 views

The SBU warns of a massive email campaign, allegedly organized by russian hackers, targeting Ukrainians, including officials and private companies.

The Security Service of Ukraine warns of a large-scale email campaign to Ukrainians' email addresses, including representatives of government agencies and private companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

It is noted that is sent from a large number of email accounts that were previously hacked by Russian hackers. Law enforcement officials emphasize that the letters have all the signs of a targeted information and psychological operation.

The letters offer cooperation with Russian special services for a reward. In this way, the enemy is once again trying to destabilize the situation inside our country

- the SBU said.

The SBU has already blocked some of the addresses from which the mailing is being sent and urges Ukrainians not to respond to such messages.

Addendum

Law enforcers reminded that the transfer of information about the Armed Forces, critical infrastructure facilities, and any other type of cooperation with the enemy is subject to criminal liability.

Such crimes can also be classified as high treason.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a woman accused of working for the Russian Federation. The suspect identified and passed to the enemy forces in Donetsk region the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and heavy weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

