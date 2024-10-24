SBU detains blogger and military officer who transmitted information about the Armed Forces via Telegram
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region, two FSB agents were exposed who were collecting coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions. A radio telegraph operator was recruited through the promise of a relationship, and a blogger administered a hostile Telegram channel.
Law enforcement officers exposed two more FSB adjusters in the Kharkiv region, one of them - a contract soldier in a military unit - was recruited by a Russian through an offer of "close relations." UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
Details
Reportedly, Russian proxies were collecting the coordinates of control points, fortifications and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
One of the informants was a 35-year-old contract soldier in a military unit stationed in Kharkiv region. She worked as a radio-telegraph operator.
The woman was recruited through Telegram channels, where she was contacted by an FSB representative posing as an "ordinary" citizen and offering a close relationship.
According to the SBU, she used her official position to collect locations of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv and the surrounding areas. She also went around the city on her own, where she covertly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders.
“Leaked” locations of the Defense Forces: enemy informant detained in Kharkiv07.10.24, 13:10 • 13060 views
Another accomplice of Russia was a pro-Kremlin blogger from Kupyansk district who administered the FSB's Telegram channel. He posted on a hostile Internet resource the geolocation of Ukrainian troops near the frontline district center.
In addition, the blogger urged his followers to get involved in disseminating information about the locations of the Defense Forces' bases and movements in the Kupyansk sector.
The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under Art. 2, 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
The suspects are currently in custody without bail. They face 8 to 12 years in prison.