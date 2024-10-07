“Leaked” locations of the Defense Forces: enemy informant detained in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers exposed a resident of Kharkiv who was disseminating information about the locations and movements of Ukrainian defenders. Now she faces up to 8 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU to UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, a 44-year-old local resident who works in public transportation was "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces to one of the Telegram channels. First of all, we are talking about the places of concentration and routes of movement of Ukrainian defenders, as well as places of their temporary stay.

While performing her official duties, the woman covertly recorded the time and places where servicemen of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located.

Online, she prepared text messages indicating the locations of the Defense Forces. Then she published classified information on the Telegram channel, which was used by Russian special services to gather intelligence on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in her own home. Her cell phone with evidence of the crimes was seized.

SBU investigators have now served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The attacker is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Deserter who fled from the battlefield and “leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut, sentenced to 16 years in prison