“Leaked” locations of the Defense Forces: enemy informant detained in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36275 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100314 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162103 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135212 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141556 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179763 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139680 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86912 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107467 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162103 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187234 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139680 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139937 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145661 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137139 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154098 views
“Leaked” locations of the Defense Forces: enemy informant detained in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13016 views

The SBU exposed a 44-year-old woman who transmitted information about the locations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Telegram. She faces up to 8 years in prison for unauthorized dissemination of data about the Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officers exposed a resident of Kharkiv who was disseminating information about the locations and movements of Ukrainian defenders. Now she faces up to 8 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU to UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, a 44-year-old local resident who works in public transportation was "leaking" the locations of the Defense Forces to one of the Telegram channels.  First of all, we are talking about the places of concentration and routes of movement of Ukrainian defenders, as well as places of their temporary stay.

While performing her official duties, the woman covertly recorded the time and places where servicemen of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located.

Online, she prepared text messages indicating the locations of the Defense Forces. Then she published classified information on the Telegram channel, which was used by Russian special services to gather intelligence on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in her own home. Her cell phone with evidence of the crimes was seized.

SBU investigators have now served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The attacker is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

Deserter who fled from the battlefield and “leaked” Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Bakhmut, sentenced to 16 years in prison20.09.24, 16:29 • 14584 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv

