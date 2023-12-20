SBU conducts searches in Uzhhorod City Council - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the Uzhhorod City Council. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by his own sources.

The source confirmed that the SBU was conducting searches in the Uzhhorod City Council.

According to media reports, the case concerns the embezzlement of budget funds during repair work.

In November, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in Uzhhorod City Council regarding deputies' vacations abroad under the guise of "business trips."