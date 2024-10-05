SBU conducts counterintelligence activities in Sumy: what you need to know

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting counterintelligence (security) measures in Sumy. The National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces and the National Guard are involved. The actions of law enforcement officers will cover the entire city, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, the goal is to prevent and neutralize threats of intelligence and subversive activities against our country, prevent provocations and increase the security of citizens in the context of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Security measures are taken in accordance with the legal regime of martial law.

During these operations, passage and traffic on the streets may be restricted, citizens' documents may be checked, and vehicles may be inspected. If there are reasonable suspicions about certain individuals, additional checks may be carried out.

In addition, the territory and common areas are inspected to detect prohibited items.

The SBU urged citizens to be sympathetic to possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement, to have identification documents with them, and to observe the curfew.