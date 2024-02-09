SBU attacks on Russian oil refineries continue: SBU drones hit two refineries in Russia at once - sources

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100305 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126127 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177579 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166967 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242637 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105099 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 99027 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 74068 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 70553 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 82850 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253391 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126115 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102920 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103143 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119485 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119940 views
SBU attacks on Russian oil refineries continue: SBU drones hit two refineries in Russia at once - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30018 views

SBU drones strike two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region of Russia

The SBU attacks on Russian oil refineries continue, with the Service's drones striking two refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip refinery. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Details

Sources of UNN confirm that this time the Service's drones hit two refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip one.

"The results for the Ilsk refinery  are that there was a big fire, and the primary processing unit with a capacity of 3.6 million tons per year was damaged. And without it, the enemy will not be able to produce diesel fuel for military needs. The price of this unit is 50 million US dollars. The Afip plant was also hit by drones, but the consequences are currently being clarified," the source told UNN .

Sources say that the two facilities are located about 20 kilometers apart. According to local publics, the Russians were even forced to send planes into the sky, but this did not help protect the important refineries.

"These plants are legitimate targets. Not only do they work for defense and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are important for the Russian economy. Because Russia is a Goliath that stands on its oil legs. We are systematically cutting them. And we will continue to do so until Goliath falls," the informed source said.

Add

Earlier it was reportedthat a fire broke out at the Ilyich oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of February 9.

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

