The SBU attacks on Russian oil refineries continue, with the Service's drones striking two refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip refinery. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

Sources of UNN confirm that this time the Service's drones hit two refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip one.

"The results for the Ilsk refinery are that there was a big fire, and the primary processing unit with a capacity of 3.6 million tons per year was damaged. And without it, the enemy will not be able to produce diesel fuel for military needs. The price of this unit is 50 million US dollars. The Afip plant was also hit by drones, but the consequences are currently being clarified," the source told UNN .

Sources say that the two facilities are located about 20 kilometers apart. According to local publics, the Russians were even forced to send planes into the sky, but this did not help protect the important refineries.

"These plants are legitimate targets. Not only do they work for defense and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are important for the Russian economy. Because Russia is a Goliath that stands on its oil legs. We are systematically cutting them. And we will continue to do so until Goliath falls," the informed source said.

Earlier it was reportedthat a fire broke out at the Ilyich oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia on the night of February 9.