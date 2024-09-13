SBI notifies former MP Makienko of suspicion of tax evasion

The State Bureau of Investigation has served former MP Volodymyr Makeenko with a notice of suspicion of tax evasion of UAH 71.4 million. UNN reports this with reference to the SBI press service.

Despite the fact that the SBI does not name the person, UNN sources said that it was Volodymyr Makeenko.

According to the SBI, he received income abroad totaling more than UAH 387 million in 2011-2018. The MP failed to pay personal income tax and military duty totaling UAH 71.4 million from this money.

Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the I, III-VII convocations, former deputy head of the Party of Regions faction and head of the State Treasury Committee, is suspected of tax evasion, which led to the actual non-receipt of funds to the budget in particularly large amounts (part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - , the SBI said in a statement.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to three years in prison with confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

