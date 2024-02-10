SBGS employees received 50 cars from charitable organizations

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has received 50 Volkswagen T5 vehicles from charitable organizations to protect the border. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Serdyuk, "the vehicles will be used to replenish the fleet of brigade-type border guard detachments that have already been formed and are still being formed in the border guard agency to perform tasks on the front line.

This type of vehicle is versatile, as it can be formed to perform a variety of special and combat missions.

The base of these vehicles allows for the deployment of any equipment, including communications, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance, and all necessary logistics and transportation.

