Saving under fire: Kherson Regional Military Academy shows how Special Forces officers helped a wounded teenager

In Kherson region, a teenager was injured during an enemy shelling - he was assisted by special forces. The Kherson Regional Military Administration showed a video of the rescue, UNN reports.

According to the OVA, the special forces were on a combat mission in the Kherson region when Russian troops began shelling. A few minutes later, they heard someone screaming nearby. It was a teenager who was literally bleeding from a shrapnel wound in his leg.

The law enforcement officers called an ambulance, and until the paramedics arrived, they put a tourniquet on the leg and kept talking to the child. Doctors hospitalized the boy and now his condition is stable.