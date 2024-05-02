SAPO sends case on embezzlement of UAH 225 million at Artem plant to court

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

SAPO sends case on embezzlement of UAH 225 million at Artem plant to court

SAPO sends case on embezzlement of UAH 225 million at Artem plant to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

Former Artem officials and a former deputy minister acted against Ukraine's interests in favor of a foreign company when purchasing equipment for the mass production of 152/155 mm shell casings.

The SAPO has sent to court an indictment accusing a former deputy minister and officials of organizing the embezzlement of more than UAH 225 million in the purchase of equipment by the state joint-stock holding company Artem. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and NABU, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that on May 2, 2024, the prosecutor's office, based on the materials of the pre-trial investigation, sent to court an indictment accusing 4 people of organizing the embezzlement of more than UAH 225 million during the purchase of equipment for the manufacture of defense products, namely the serial production of 152/155 mm shell casings.

The investigation found that in 2017, a foreign entrepreneur, having learned about the allocation of funding for the technical re-equipment and reconstruction of the production facilities of SJSC Artem, developed a plan to seize these funds.

To realize the misappropriation of these funds, the individual entered into a criminal conspiracy with a number of officials, including the Deputy Minister. In turn, these officials ensured that a contract for the purchase of equipment for SJSC Artem was concluded with a predetermined company that was registered by the organizer of the scheme in the United States as a freight transportation company, but had all the signs of a fictitious company

- the statement said.

It is noted that in order to conceal this fact and eliminate competitors, the companies created the image of a certified supplier of defense products for the US Department of Defense and significantly overstated its performance indicators.

As a result, the state-owned company transferred USD 8.3 million to this company's account. The next day, the funds were transferred to the account of another company, which used them for other purposes unrelated to the contract.

These actions caused losses of over UAH 225 million to the state-owned company Artem.

The actions of the organizer of the scheme, who is hiding abroad, are qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation or embezzlement of other people's property).

The SAPO adds that the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, Director of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity and Marketing of the State Joint Stock Company "Artem" and the Director of the Ukrainian Scientific, Technical and Implementation Center for Integrated Information Protection are also charged with committing a crime under Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, the SAPO prosecutor filed a claim against the defendants for compensation for damage caused by the criminal offense.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

