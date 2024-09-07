SAMP/T systems from Italy will soon be in Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had spoken with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, about SAMP/T systems that will soon be in Ukraine. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are working with Georgia Maloney on the SAMP/T system, and she will be in Ukraine. This is a positive decision, we are talking and working to speed up this day, which will be soon - Zelensky said.

According to him, he and Maloney are also discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of Russia.

They talked about long-range justice, I would say so. Italy is one of those countries that we rely on a lot - He said.

In July, the White House announced that the United States and allied countries would provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems.