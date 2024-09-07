SAMP/T systems from Italy will soon be in Ukraine - Zelensky
The President of Ukraine discussed the supply of SAMP/T systems with the Prime Minister of Italy. Zelenskyy also spoke about negotiations to authorize the use of weapons to strike Russian territory.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had spoken with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, about SAMP/T systems that will soon be in Ukraine. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
We are working with Georgia Maloney on the SAMP/T system, and she will be in Ukraine. This is a positive decision, we are talking and working to speed up this day, which will be soon
According to him, he and Maloney are also discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of Russia.
They talked about long-range justice, I would say so. Italy is one of those countries that we rely on a lot
In July, the White House announced that the United States and allied countries would provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems.