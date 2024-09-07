ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SAMP/T systems from Italy will soon be in Ukraine - Zelensky

SAMP/T systems from Italy will soon be in Ukraine - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine discussed the supply of SAMP/T systems with the Prime Minister of Italy. Zelenskyy also spoke about negotiations to authorize the use of weapons to strike Russian territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had spoken with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, about SAMP/T systems that will soon be in Ukraine. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are working with Georgia Maloney on the SAMP/T system, and she will be in Ukraine. This is a positive decision, we are talking and working to speed up this day, which will be soon

- Zelensky said. 

According to him, he and Maloney are also discussing the issue of allowing Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of Russia. 

They talked about long-range justice, I would say so. Italy is one of those countries that we rely on a lot

- He said. 

Recall 

In July, the White House announced that the United States and allied countries would provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

