Sadykov's wife on the attack in Kyiv: It was a professional killer, Tokayev was the beneficiary

On June 18, Kazakhstani oppositionist and journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was shot by an unknown person, was operated on and transferred to intensive care, his wife Natalia Sadykova reported. She believes that the attempted assassination of her husband is beneficial to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This is reported by the Kazakh service of Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

I went to see him. His condition is very serious. The bullet hit his temple and damaged his brain. Doctors give very bad prognoses. They were telling me that he might not survive the night... Today I called the intensive care unit, they said he lived through the night. He is alive - Sadykova said.

Woman is sure that her husband was shot by a professional killer. However, in the interests of the investigation, she cannot give any details.

"We were entering the yard. He was shooting at a moving target. He made only one shot and hit the target. He was a professional hit man who was hired to kill Aidos," she said.

Natalia stated that her husband's death was beneficial to the President of Kazakhstan.

"Yesterday morning, we released a video, the script for which was written by Aidos, in which it was said that Tokayev had become Putin's puppet and that he was an agent of Russian influence. And the main beneficiary is the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," Sadykova said.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reacted to the assassination attempt on Kazakh oppositionist and journalist Aidos Sadykov, who was shot by an unknown person on June 18 in Kyiv. He stated that he had instructed to send official inquiries to Ukraine regarding the assassination attempt and emphasized that, if necessary, Kazakhstan was ready to join the investigation.

What is known

Earlier, the Kyiv police informed about the shooting in Kyiv.

Law enforcement officers received a report of shots fired on V. Yarmola Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district. They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured.

According to a UNN source, it was an attempt on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov.