An ATES agent committed a sabotage in Smolensk, weakening the air defense system of the russian federation in the region. This was reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

An ATES member committed a sabotage act in the village of Stanychky near Smolensk, destroying an external telecommunications cabinet on a communications tower.

The damage to the equipment caused the communication systems of the russian air defense system of the 49th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the russian Armed Forces, which were located on this building, to stop working.

After that, there was a possibility of disrupting the stability of military command in the region. Disruption of the russian air defense system in Smolensk would weaken the defense system in the region, which would allow for more effective strikes on military facilities in the moscow military district.

