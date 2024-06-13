S-300 shelling in Kharkiv region has decreased - Sinegubov

After our partners allowed us to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation and after the destruction of several S-300 launchers in the Belgorod region, the number of enemy attacks on Kharkiv with these missiles has significantly decreased. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

"The fact that they are used less is clear. This is actually felt by all Kharkiv residents, as the enemy has been attacking the city of Kharkiv almost every night and day with S-300 missiles. In addition, guided aerial bombs, etc. Therefore, we are now stating that such attacks have significantly decreased. However, there was still one S-300 missile strike on a settlement in the Kharkiv region at night. Therefore, the threat still exists," commented Sinehubov on whether the number of shelling by Russia has decreased after Ukraine was granted permission to use Western weapons on Russian territory.

Recall

Five people were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of localities in Kharkiv region yesterday. The enemy fired at Kharkiv region from artillery and MLRS, and attacked from aircraft and FPV drones.