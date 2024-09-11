By the end of 2024, the Kremlin plans to "passportize" all the local population over the age of 14 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Forced Russification in the TOT is gaining critical momentum. By the end of 2024, the Kremlin plans to "passportize" all local residents over the age of 14 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. A harsh information campaign has been launched among employees of enterprises, institutions, and organizations that have found themselves under occupation, - the statement said.

As noted, people are being intimidated by being deprived of almost any rights. From the beginning of 2025, those who have not received a Russian document will be put on a special register and deprived of the rights of a "foreign citizen".

The CNS notes that this forced passportization is part of Russia's broader strategy to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories and attempt to legitimize its control over Ukrainian lands.

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories face a difficult choice: either to obey and lose their identity, or to refuse and be isolated from society in their native land.

This policy of the Kremlin is another step towards the forced Russification and assimilation of Ukrainians, - The National Resistance Center emphasizes.

