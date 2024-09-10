Russians intensify militarization of children in the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation want to double the number of schools with military training in the occupied territories of Ukraine.This was announced in the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.



The opposition said that Russia is seeking to increase the militarization of children. This will happen primarily on the basis of the Nakhimov School in Mariupol.

Thus, on September 2, 240 children aged 10 to 13 moved into the barracks of the military institution. By 2025, there should be 560 such children

The Russian occupiers are actively engaged in the militarization of children. Under the guise of patriotic education, children are involved in military programs, propaganda activities, and camps where they are taught the basics of military affairs, the use of weapons, and are ideologically indoctrinated. This is happening on all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - the Center for National Resistance said.

Ombudsman: russia continues militarization of Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Resistance emphasizes that the militarization of children is not only an attempt to raise future military loyal to the occupiers, but also a serious crime against childhood.

It is noted that the Russian authorities are trying to break the identity of Ukrainian children by educating them in the spirit of violence, hatred and submission to military ideology.

Recall

British intelligence has found that the Russian government has approved a new youth strategy aimed at preparing teenagers for military service. A new military training course for 15-18 year olds is being introduced, and the number of military children's camps is increasing.