Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198349 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153537 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112427 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187014 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105093 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 70005 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 39134 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 50070 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78504 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198346 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198306 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187013 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213821 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11777 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149855 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144108 views
Russians intensify militarization of children in the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

Russians intensify militarization of children in the occupied territories - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15820 views

Russia is seeking to increase the militarization of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. By the end of the school year, it plans to double the number of schools with military training, in particular on the basis of the Nakhimov School in Mariupol.

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation want to double the number of schools with military training in the occupied territories of Ukraine.This was announced in the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The opposition said that Russia is seeking to increase the militarization of children. This will happen primarily on the basis of the Nakhimov School in Mariupol.

Thus, on September 2, 240 children aged 10 to 13 moved into the barracks of the military institution. By 2025, there should be 560 such children

  The Russian occupiers are actively engaged in the militarization of children. Under the guise of patriotic education, children are involved in military programs, propaganda activities, and camps where they are taught the basics of military affairs, the use of weapons, and are ideologically indoctrinated. This is happening on all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

- the Center for National Resistance said. 

Ombudsman: russia continues militarization of Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied Crimea29.03.24, 11:07 • 23488 views

The Resistance emphasizes that the militarization of children is not only an attempt to raise future military loyal to the occupiers, but also a serious crime against childhood.

It is noted that the Russian authorities are trying to break the identity of Ukrainian children by educating them in the spirit of violence, hatred and submission to military ideology.

Recall

British intelligence has found that the Russian government has approved a new youth strategy aimed at preparing teenagers for military service. A new military training course for 15-18 year olds is being introduced, and the number of military children's camps is increasing.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

