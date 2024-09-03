Russia's strike on Poltava: Zelenskaya reports an increase in the number of victims

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska reported an increase in the number of victims due to a missile attack by Russian troops on Poltava and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, UNN reports.

My deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the Russian missile attack on Poltava. This is a terrible tragedy for the whole of Ukraine. The enemy hit an educational institution and a hospital. We already know about 47 dead and 206 wounded. Russia is taking away our most valuable asset - our lives. We will never forget this. Eternal memory - First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska wrote on the social network X.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the institute's buildings, many people were trapped under the rubble, 25 people were rescued, 11 were unblocked from the rubble, and rescue operations continue.

Initially, there were known about 41 dead. More than 180 people were injured.