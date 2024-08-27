Russia's strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: one dead, five wounded reported

As a result of the morning shelling of the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, by Russian forces, a 72-year-old man was killed and 5 other people were injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Updated information on the shelling of Bohodukhiv. A 72-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. 5 people were injured - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there are two minors among the injured: A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They and another 42-year-old man were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops attacked two infrastructure facilities in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, on the morning of August 27.