Russia's strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region: one dead, five wounded reported
Kyiv • UNN
A 72-year-old man was killed and 5 people were wounded in the morning shelling of the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region by Russian Federation. Among the injured are two minors - a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.
As a result of the morning shelling of the town of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, by Russian forces, a 72-year-old man was killed and 5 other people were injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Updated information on the shelling of Bohodukhiv. A 72-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. 5 people were injured
According to him, there are two minors among the injured: A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They and another 42-year-old man were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops attacked two infrastructure facilities in the city of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, on the morning of August 27.