Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2668 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Russia's night strike on the energy sector: a gas facility is among those attacked, there are no plans to expand shutdown schedules yet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74351 views

Russian troops have attacked power facilities, damaging equipment and injuring workers, but there are no plans to tighten restrictions on electricity supply yet, and significant electricity imports are planned.

Russia's night strike on the energy sector: a gas facility is among those attacked, there are no plans to expand shutdown schedules yet

Russian troops carried out a massive attack on energy facilities, there are damaged equipment and wounded workers. in particular, a gas industry facility was attacked in the western region. After the shelling, there are no plans to increase the volume of power supply restrictions yet. Significant electricity imports are planned. This was reported on Saturday in the Ministry of energy, writes UNN.

After eight massive attacks on the power grid that the enemy has been carrying out since March, the situation in the energy sector remains difficult. Due to the shortage of generation, schedules for hourly disconnections of consumers will apply. Currently, due to the latest attacks, there are no plans to increase the volume of consumer restrictions. Shutdown schedules will be applied from 16:00 to 24: 00

- reported in the Ministry of energy.

At the same time, they do not rule out changes, and promise to inform if there are any.

attacks

"Last night, energy facilities of the transmission system operator in the southern and western regions were attacked. Unfortunately, two power engineers were injured at one of the facilities as a result of the shelling. They were taken to the hospital with damaged equipment. The fire was eliminated by the State Emergency Service," the Ministry of Energy said.

It is noted that the consequences are being clarified. Their elimination continues.

Also, during the shelling, an overhead power line in the eastern region was turned off, which led to a decrease in the load on the generating facility.

russian strikes on energy facilities: Ukrenergo clarifies details of night attack22.06.24, 07:35 • 33001 view

"A gas industry facility was attacked in the western region," the Energy Ministry also said.

In the Donetsk region, as a result of the shelling of mine structures, a power outage occurred. There were 7 workers in the mine, who were brought to the surface. There were no injuries.

Network Status

In Chernihiv region, for technological reasons, the overhead line of regional power companies was cut off twice for a short time. As a result, substations and connected domestic and industrial consumers were de-energized. Everyone was healed.

Emergency Situations

In the Donetsk region, ventilation equipment stopped at one of the mines. There were 67 workers in the mine, who were brought to the surface. The ventilation equipment has been restored.

import and export

Electricity imports are projected to reach 33,559 MWh for the current day. No export is expected.

