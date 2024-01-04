Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: the number of victims increased to 63

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in an enemy rocket attack on January 2 has increased to 63, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

As noted, a 23-year-old girl turned to the doctors, she had an obstetric injury.

Addendum

Earlier, 62 people were reported wounded in a large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. One person was killed.