Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: the number of victims increased to 63
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the rocket attack on Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to 63, including a 23-year-old girl with an obstetric injury.
In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in an enemy rocket attack on January 2 has increased to 63, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
As a result of an enemy rocket attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Kharkiv on January 2, the number of injured increased to 63
As noted, a 23-year-old girl turned to the doctors, she had an obstetric injury.
Addendum
Earlier, 62 people were reported wounded in a large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. One person was killed.