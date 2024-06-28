Russia's missile attack on Dnipro: a high-rise building was hit, there are preliminary reports of wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike hits a high-rise building in Dnipro, destroying several floors. There are likely to be injuries.
The Russian army launched a missile attack on Dnipro. According to the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, a multi-storey building was hit, several floors were destroyed, UNN reports.
"The enemy launched a rocket attack on Dnipro. A nine-story building was damaged. Several floors have been destroyed. Preliminary, there are wounded," said the head of the RMA.
Explosions occurred in Dnipro amid missile threat28.06.24, 18:35 • 22108 views