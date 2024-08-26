ukenru
Russia's hostile strikes in Odesa region: the consequences have been shown

Russia's hostile strikes in Odesa region: the consequences have been shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24643 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region, 7 people were wounded, including three children. Civilian and energy infrastructure was damaged, and an investigation into the violation of the laws of war was launched.

The Prosecutor General's Office showed the consequences of enemy strikes in Odesa region, which injured 7 people, including three children. UNN reports this with reference to the PGO in Telegram. 

According to the investigation, on the morning of August 26, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Odesa region. The enemy targeted the civilian and energy infrastructure of the region. Preliminarily, as a result of the attack, seven local residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including boys aged 7 and 10 and a 10-year-old girl

- , the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As it is determined, residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of hostile strikes.

Under the procedural control of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

7 injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack, including 2 children: rescuers show the consequences26.08.24, 12:38 • 15468 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

