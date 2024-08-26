Russia's hostile strikes in Odesa region: the consequences have been shown

The Prosecutor General's Office showed the consequences of enemy strikes in Odesa region, which injured 7 people, including three children. UNN reports this with reference to the PGO in Telegram.

According to the investigation, on the morning of August 26, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Odesa region. The enemy targeted the civilian and energy infrastructure of the region. Preliminarily, as a result of the attack, seven local residents sustained injuries of varying severity, including boys aged 7 and 10 and a 10-year-old girl - , the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As it is determined, residential buildings, outbuildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of hostile strikes.



Under the procedural control of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

7 injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack, including 2 children: rescuers show the consequences