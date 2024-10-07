Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: one victim hospitalized, two more being examined by doctors

Three men were injured during the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, one was hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, and two others are being examined in medical institutions, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

