Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: one victim hospitalized, two more being examined by doctors
Kyiv • UNN
Three men were injured during the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, one was hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, and two others are being examined in medical institutions, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.
