Russia's attack on Lviv region: preliminary, no casualties or injuries

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 39659 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140485 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231674 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162424 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215900 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112853 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202642 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41806 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45227 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104500 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215900 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216241 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100027 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104500 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156981 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155816 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159659 views
Russia's attack on Lviv region: preliminary, no casualties or injuries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21378 views

Russia has launched a massive missile and drone strike in the Lviv region, attacking energy facilities. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, and the power supply situation has been stabilized.

 In the Lviv region, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties and injuries as a result of a massive missile and drone attack, the situation with electricity supply has been stabilized, said the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Kozytskyi, during the morning air raid, the enemy launched a massive attack on the territory of Lviv region. Several energy facilities were attacked. As a result, there were temporary power outages in Lviv and the region.

As of this hour, the situation has been stabilized. Power engineers are working to restore power. The State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are on duty. Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries

- Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

A hit was recorded in Lviv region: Lviv residents warned of possible water supply interruptions26.08.24, 10:15 • 19259 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

