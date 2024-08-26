Russia's attack on Lviv region: preliminary, no casualties or injuries

In the Lviv region, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties and injuries as a result of a massive missile and drone attack, the situation with electricity supply has been stabilized, said the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kozytskyi, during the morning air raid, the enemy launched a massive attack on the territory of Lviv region. Several energy facilities were attacked. As a result, there were temporary power outages in Lviv and the region.

As of this hour, the situation has been stabilized. Power engineers are working to restore power. The State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers are on duty. Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

