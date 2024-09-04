Russia's attack on Lviv has already claimed the lives of three people, preliminary including a child, and injured 25

Three people, including preliminary a 14-year-old girl, have been killed in the night attack on Lviv by Russian troops, bringing the number of injured to 25, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we have a third person killed in the night attack in Lviv. Preliminary, it is a 14-year-old girl. The number of victims increased to 25 - Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

