Russia's attack on Lviv has already claimed the lives of three people, preliminary including a child, and injured 25
Kyiv • UNN
Three people, including preliminary a 14-year-old girl, have been killed in the night attack on Lviv by Russian troops, bringing the number of injured to 25, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
