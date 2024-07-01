Russia's attack on Kyiv region: three people were injured, including a child

Three people, including a child, were injured in a rocket attack in Kyiv region on June 30. Three private houses, a warehouse, a number of administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles were damaged, RMA head Ruslan Kravchenko said on Monday, UNN reported .

"As a result of yesterday's rocket attack in Kyiv region, 3 people were injured, one of them is a child," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the victims are currently in one of the regional hospitals.

The head of the RMA also noted that there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. At the same time, three private houses were damaged by falling debris in one of the districts of the region. In particular, windows and doors were smashed and walls were cut.

A warehouse, a number of administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles, including cars and a motorcycle, were also damaged.

Operational services continue to work at the site.

