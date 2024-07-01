$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Russia's attack on Kyiv region: three people were injured, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 33904 views

Three people, including a child, were injured in a rocket attack in Kyiv region on June 30. Three private houses, a warehouse, administrative buildings and 16 cars were damaged.

Russia's attack on Kyiv region: three people were injured, including a child

Three people, including a child, were injured in a rocket attack in Kyiv region on June 30. Three private houses,  a warehouse, a number of administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles were damaged, RMA head Ruslan Kravchenko said on Monday, UNN reported

"As a result of yesterday's rocket attack in Kyiv region, 3 people were injured, one of them is a child," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook. 

According to him, the victims are currently in one of the regional hospitals. 

The head of the RMA also noted that there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. At the same time, three private houses were damaged by falling debris in one of the districts of the region. In particular, windows and doors were smashed and walls were cut. 

A warehouse, a number of administrative buildings, and 16 vehicles, including cars and a motorcycle, were also damaged.

Operational services continue to work at the site.

Rocket attack on Kyiv: 6 residents suffer acute stress, one woman hospitalized

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region
