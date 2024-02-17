Russia's attack on Kupyansk: a woman's body was recovered from the rubble

After Russia's attack on Kupyansk , the body of a woman was pulled out of the rubble, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

"In Kupyansk, the body of a woman was removed from the rubble. In total, as of 22:00, one woman was killed and five citizens were wounded as a result of Russian shelling," the statement said.

Russia drops at least five bombs on Kupyansk: at least five wounded reported

Recall

On February 17, from 13:00 to 13:40, the city of Kupyansk was shelled by the enemy. The occupants destroyed and partially damaged several private and apartment buildings. Business buildings were also damaged. Previously, the enemy attacked the city with KAB-500 and KAB-250 aircraft bombs.