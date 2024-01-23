Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the head of the RMA reported two dead women, a child among the injured

In Kharkiv, two women were killed in a morning enemy attack, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to updated data, 2 women died as a result of hostile shelling of Kharkiv. Emergency medics continue to inspect the hit sites - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to Sinegubov, one of the victims was 59 years old and died as a result of the occupiers' shelling of a residential building in Kharkiv.

Prior to the report of two victims, he also reported 4 people hospitalized in a medical facility, including a ten-year-old girl.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was activated. 7 casualties were reported . Later, it became known that one person was killed, as reported by the KCMA.

Also, the enemy struck in the suburbs of Kharkiv, there are hits and casualties. Also, a hit was recorded in Kharkiv itself, there are interruptions in water and electricity.