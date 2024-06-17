$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
"russia's aggression does not stop for a single day": Zelensky reacts to russia's strike in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29348 views

Amid Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Poltava region, President Zelenskiy called on international partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as the attacks claimed 12 victims, including two children.

"russia's aggression does not stop for a single day": Zelensky reacts to russia's strike in Poltava region

Against the backdrop of Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Poltava region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called on international partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state. 

Details

Russia's aggression against our people does not stop for a single day. It is vital for us to strengthen our air defense with modern air defense systems and aviation. And I am grateful to our partners who are helping us with this. This is a just response to the Russian terror 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that today the Russians struck in Poltava region. There are victims of the Russian attack, including children. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance.

We are doing everything to give more protection to our people and make the aggressor feel the price for his terror

- The President emphasized. 

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that as a result of the enemy's attack on Poltava region, the number of victims increased to 12 people, including two children. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
