"russia's aggression does not stop for a single day": Zelensky reacts to russia's strike in Poltava region

Against the backdrop of Russia's strike on civilian infrastructure in Poltava region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called on international partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

Details

Russia's aggression against our people does not stop for a single day. It is vital for us to strengthen our air defense with modern air defense systems and aviation. And I am grateful to our partners who are helping us with this. This is a just response to the Russian terror - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today the Russians struck in Poltava region. There are victims of the Russian attack, including children. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance.

We are doing everything to give more protection to our people and make the aggressor feel the price for his terror - The President emphasized.

Recall

The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that as a result of the enemy's attack on Poltava region, the number of victims increased to 12 people, including two children.