The fact that Moscow is not represented at the Peace Summit in Switzerland is not a disadvantage, but an advantage, writes the Swiss edition NZZ, says UNN.

Details

"The fact that Moscow is not represented in the Burgenstock is not a disadvantage, but an advantage. It is important to prevent a situation where Ukraine is suddenly forced to make concessions to the aggressor and Moscow achieves propaganda success. On the other hand, if Ukraine becomes stronger, it will also be in Switzerland's favor," the publication notes in the review.

The author points out that a realistic view of how peace is "achieved" is needed. "Strong military resistance, harsh economic sanctions, and the greatest possible diplomatic isolation of Russia should show the Kremlin that the costs and benefits of further war are disproportionate. This requires maximum unity of the West and the absence of PR solos by individual countries," the publication notes.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of over 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.