Russians will intensify assault operations in the area of Chasovyi Yar - Luhansk OTU spokesperson
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation reported a decrease in the number of attacks near Chasovyi Yar, but expects them to intensify. The situation remains difficult near Toretsk and New York, where the enemy has advanced two streets.
The Russians continue to try to break through the Ukrainian defense in the Chasovyi Yar area. The number of assaults there has decreased, but it is still the calm before the storm, and the occupiers will intensify their assault operations in this area.
This was stated by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.
The situation remains difficult. The most difficult situation is near Toretsk and New York. Unfortunately, the enemy has made some progress there and has established itself on two neighboring streets in Toretsk, up to Tsentralna Street
She also said that the Russians are continuing to try to break through the Ukrainian defense in the Chasovyi Yar area.
The enemy also continues to try to break through our defense in the Chasovyi Yar area. The number of assaults there has decreased, but the enemy is still sending new troops to the front lines. We think this is still the calm before the storm and they will intensify their assault actions in this area
The head of the Toretsk MVA Vasyl Chynchyk reported that atapproximately 40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces of theU. The Russians are making every effort to completely capture the city as soon as possible.