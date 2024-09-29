In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers have begun to create specialized classrooms for high school students. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers have begun implementing the Kremlin's program to militarize Ukrainian children "serving the fatherland." For this purpose, militants of the Russian army are actively involved. In particular, the head of the regional association of terrorists "Svo" Oleksandr Ostapenko, together with local collaborators, is creating specialized classrooms for high school students at local schools, they write in resistance.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are trying to turn Ukrainian children into a future "mobilization reserve", preparing them for service in the Russian army.

Through such "educational" measures, the Russian authorities are trying to create a new generation loyal to the occupiers and ready to participate in wars for the Kremlin's interests, - are added to the central nervous system.

In addition to my school, the Russian authorities plan to increase the number of students in schools with military training at the expense of the Nakhimov School in Mariupol.

The National Resistance Center calls for opposition to this criminal policy of assimilation of Ukrainian children. Report the enemy, its location and those who have cooperated with the occupation administration to our anonymous chatbot, - The resistance emphasizes.

