Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 86178 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170804 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139940 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174272 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104773 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55153 views

The occupiers are implementing a program to militarize Ukrainian children in Melitopol. Specialized barracks classes for high school students are being created on the basis of local schools to prepare them for service in the Russian army.

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers have begun to create specialized classrooms for high school students. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the occupiers have begun implementing the Kremlin's program to militarize Ukrainian children "serving the fatherland." For this purpose, militants of the Russian army are actively involved. In particular, the head of the regional association of terrorists "Svo" Oleksandr Ostapenko, together with local collaborators, is creating specialized classrooms for high school students at local schools,

they write in resistance.

Details

It is noted that the Russians are trying to turn Ukrainian children into a future "mobilization reserve", preparing them for service in the Russian army. 

Through such "educational" measures, the Russian authorities are trying to create a new generation loyal to the occupiers and ready to participate in wars for the Kremlin's interests,

- are added to the central nervous system.

In addition to my school, the Russian authorities plan to increase the number of students in schools with military training at the expense of the Nakhimov School in Mariupol.

The National Resistance Center calls for opposition to this criminal policy of assimilation of Ukrainian children. Report the enemy, its location and those who have cooperated with the occupation administration to our anonymous chatbot,

- The resistance emphasizes.

Schools in occupied Mariupol plan to produce drones for the “svo” - Resistance26.09.24, 15:44 • 15159 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising