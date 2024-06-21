Russians took 43 more children from occupied Berdyansk to Chuvashia for" flashing " consciousness-Ombudsman

the Russian invaders took another group of 43 children from the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region, on a so-called Vacation to Chuvashia, said the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Dmitry Lubinets. According to him, children there are exposed to intense cultural and ideological influence. This is reported by UNN.

According to the Ombudsman, the so-called "cultural exchanges", "health improvement", concerts, master classes, meetings with the "heroes" of the SVO have one goal: to strengthen Russian influence on the latter.

This is part of the strategy of the Russian authorities aimed at accelerating the assimilation of Ukrainian children, erasing their identity and transferring them from a Ukrainian national group to another - Lubinets emphasized.

In addition, according to Lubinets, the Russian Federation continues to interfere in the educational process in the temporarily occupied territories.Heads of schools and kindergartens take specialized training courses to integrate Ukrainian children into the Russian educational space. Schools also provide Russian literature and teaching materials to raise children "in the Russian spirit".

As the Ombudsman pointed out, such actions are a violation of the fundamental rights of the child and international law, including the UN Convention on the rights of the child.

"I call on the international community, human rights organizations and all concerned parties to take effective measures to protect Ukrainian children who were forced to fall under the rule of the aggressor," Lubinets added.

More than 2.5 thousand teenagers from Ukraine should be sent to military exercises in the Russian Federation - CNS