Russians strike Kharkiv with UMPB D-30 bomb: RMA tells about the consequences

In Kharkiv, an 82-year-old woman was killed and two other people were injured in today's attack with a modified UMPB D-30 bomb on the Kholodnohirsky district. The attack destroyed three houses and damaged 12 others. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The head of the RMA spoke about the consequences of the enemy shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv:

The private sector was hit - 3 houses were destroyed, 12 were damaged.

An 82-year-old woman, who had been bedridden for 8 years as a result of a stroke, died.



A 66-year-old man was injured by a blast wave, and an 81-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.



The blast wave hit a tram that was running nearby, with no casualties.



