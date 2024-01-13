Russians strike at Vesele in Kherson region, one person injured

Russian occupants attacked Vesele in Kherson region. The man received a shrapnel wound to his back. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA).

The occupants attacked Vesele. Around 16:30, the enemy fired on the village. A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital. He had a shrapnel wound to his back, - the statement said.

Details

It is reported that doctors are now operating on the victim.

Recall

On January 13, in the morning, Russian occupants attacked Dniprovske in Kherson region. A woman sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wound to the shin.