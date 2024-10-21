Russians strike at Sumy: they targeted the residential sector and critical infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on Sumy using Shahed drones. The attack was aimed at the residential sector and critical infrastructure of the city, the consequences are being clarified.
In the morning, Russian troops carried out a massive air strike on Sumy using Shahed drones, targeting the residential sector and critical infrastructure, the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
This morning the enemy carried out a massive air strike on the city of Sumy. Russians sent Shaheds at the residential sector and critical infrastructure of the regional center
As noted, the consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. Emergency rescue operations have begun, the RMA said.