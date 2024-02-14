Russians strike at Nikopol: gas pipeline damaged, man wounded

Russian troops attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, wounding one man and damaging a gas pipeline, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

A 33-year-old man suffered from shelling in Nikopol. Penetrating wound of the chest cavity. His condition is severe. Doctors provide all necessary medical care - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack damaged private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline. The survey of the area is ongoing.

Russians attack Nikopol region three times