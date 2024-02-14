Russians strike at Nikopol: gas pipeline damaged, man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One person was wounded and a gas pipeline was damaged as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol.
Russian troops attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery, wounding one man and damaging a gas pipeline, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
A 33-year-old man suffered from shelling in Nikopol. Penetrating wound of the chest cavity. His condition is severe. Doctors provide all necessary medical care
According to him, the attack damaged private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline. The survey of the area is ongoing.
