Russians spread fake about punishment of relatives of fugitives in Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russians are spreading photos of an allegedly official document in Telegram channels , which refers to the punishment of relatives of mobilization evaders in Ukraine. This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

After verification of the information in the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, it was found that this document is a forgery. Its format is incorrect from the editorial point of view, the Prime Minister does not write such letters, but gives instructions that have a different structure - the Center emphasized.

In addition, the analysts point out that the document has grammatical errors, and the number indicated in it does not meet the standards of the Cabinet of Ministers. It was also found that a document with such a reference number does not exist in 2024.

This fake is aimed at creating panic among the population and discrediting Ukrainian institutions. We urge you to trust only verified sources of information - the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.

