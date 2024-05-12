russians shoot off a 74-year-old civilian's finger in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, russians shot off the finger of a 74-year-old civilian resident of Vovchansk. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, on May 12, at about 12:30, russian occupants shot off the finger of a 74-year-old civilian resident of the district near the city.

The victim received medical care from medical professionals.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which deals with violations of the laws and customs of war.

Fierce fighting continues on the northern border of Kharkiv region: Ukrainian troops hold the line