Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2642 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92680 views

05:56 AM • 105203 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121183 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190065 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234256 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143684 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369350 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181811 views

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

06:14 AM • 87184 views

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92680 views

06:14 AM • 87395 views

05:56 AM • 105203 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101383 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121183 views
10:29 AM • 1712 views

10:08 AM • 4944 views

09:23 AM • 11980 views

09:06 AM • 13603 views

07:29 AM • 17548 views
Russians shelled the Kherson district at night, there is a dead and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24261 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Stepanovka in the Kherson region, killing 1 person and injuring 2 others, and damaging residential buildings.

Russians shelled the Kherson district at night, there is a dead and two wounded

Russian troops once again shelled the Kherson district at night, there is a dead and two wounded, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, at about one o'clock in the morning, Russian troops covered Stepanovka in the Kherson community with fire.

The prosecutor's office reported a direct seizure in an apartment building.

"Due to artillery strikes in the village, three private and two apartment buildings were damaged. Three people were injured. A 40 - year-old man who was on the balcony at the time of the shelling received injuries incompatible with life," the head of the RMA said.

The ambulance, according to him, took a 58-year-old woman to the hospital with an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her face, legs and arm. Her condition is assessed as moderate.  another victim, a 58-year-old man, was treated by emergency doctors on the spot. He received an explosive injury and a hand wound.

Previously, according to the prosecutor's office, the attack was carried out from MLRS.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured24.06.24, 08:05 • 24029 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
