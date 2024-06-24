Russians shelled the Kherson district at night, there is a dead and two wounded

Russian troops once again shelled the Kherson district at night, there is a dead and two wounded, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to Prokudin, at about one o'clock in the morning, Russian troops covered Stepanovka in the Kherson community with fire.

The prosecutor's office reported a direct seizure in an apartment building.

"Due to artillery strikes in the village, three private and two apartment buildings were damaged. Three people were injured. A 40 - year-old man who was on the balcony at the time of the shelling received injuries incompatible with life," the head of the RMA said.

The ambulance, according to him, took a 58-year-old woman to the hospital with an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her face, legs and arm. Her condition is assessed as moderate. another victim, a 58-year-old man, was treated by emergency doctors on the spot. He received an explosive injury and a hand wound.

Previously, according to the prosecutor's office, the attack was carried out from MLRS.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured