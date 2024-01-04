Russians shelled Stanislav in Kherson region: an elderly man was killed and two more people were wounded

Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav in Kherson region today, killing one person and wounding two others. Electricity was cut off in the village. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian army strikes at Stanislav. A 61-year-old local resident sustained injuries incompatible with life. A woman, 48 years old, came under fire in a car. She was diagnosed with contusion. The victim is receiving medical assistance. A man born in 1969 was also injured. He refused to be hospitalized - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy fire damaged private houses and cars. The village also lost power.

