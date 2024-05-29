Russians shelled Seredyno-Buda infrastructure in Sumy region in the morning, there is a wounded man

Russian troops today shelled the town of Seredino-Buda in the border region of Sumy, a 62-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported. UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 29, 2024, at about 11:00, The Invaders fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Seredino-Buda in the Shostkinsky district.

As a result of enemy shelling of the border area of Sumy region, there is a wounded man. "As a result of the enemy attack, a 62-year - old civilian was injured and hospitalized," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia's strike on Krasnopilska community in Sumy region: preliminary, two people were killed, three wounded