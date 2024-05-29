Russians shelled Seredyno-Buda infrastructure in Sumy region in the morning, there is a wounded man
A 62-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized after Russian troops shelled the border area of the Sumy region of Ukraine on May 29, 2024.
Russian troops today shelled the town of Seredino-Buda in the border region of Sumy, a 62-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported. UNN writes.
Details
According to the investigation, on May 29, 2024, at about 11:00, The Invaders fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Seredino-Buda in the Shostkinsky district.
As a result of enemy shelling of the border area of Sumy region, there is a wounded man. "As a result of the enemy attack, a 62-year - old civilian was injured and hospitalized," the prosecutor's office said.
A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
