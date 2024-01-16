Russians shelled Nikopol and Marhanets with artillery fire
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army continued artillery shelling of Dnipropetrovska oblast, particularly the district center of Nikopol and Marhanets, which reportedly caused destruction, but no casualties were reported.
The Russian army does not stop shelling the territory of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Late in the evening and at night, the enemy shelled Nikopol district - the district center and Marhanets. They fired more than ten shells. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
The damage caused by the Russian invaders to the cities is still being determined. But it is known that people are unharmed. This is the main thing
Other areas of our region were quiet.
