Russians shelled more than 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region overnight: there are destructions

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhya region 96 times yesterday, including 23 UAVs. There were no casualties, but there was damage to residential buildings. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops struck 96 times in 22 localities of Zaporizhzhya region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

Occupants fired three times from MLRS at Novoivanivka and Mala Tokmachka, and 23 UAV attacks on Huliaypol, Novodarivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Poltavka.

70 enemy artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Kamianske, Pyatikhatky, Plavny and other towns and villages on the frontline.

"We received 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No casualties!" Malashko said.

Addendum

Two people were injured in a morning rocket attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. A total of five explosions were heard in the city. There are reports of missiles hitting residential areas.