Russians shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with Grad rockets: one killed and one wounded, a kindergarten damaged

Today, Russian troops shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers. One person was killed and another wounded as a result of the attack. A kindergarten and private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person was killed and 1 wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove. This afternoon, Russians shelled the town with Grad multiple rocket launchers, hitting a residential area. A 31-year-old man died on the spot - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy attack damaged a kindergarten and several private houses, and a fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished.

The exact consequences of the attack are still being determined, Filashkin said.

In addition, the head of the regional military administration once again called on everyone who still remains in Donetsk region to evacuate.

Addendum

Over the past day, Russians fired 11 times at localities in Donetsk region , wounding two people.