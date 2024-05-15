Russians shelled Donetsk region more than 2,000 times in one day: a telecommunications tower and a fire station were damaged

Russian troops conducted 2,169 attacks on 8 localities in Donetsk region over the past day. Preliminary, there were no casualties. However, a telecommunication tower, power lines, a fire and rescue unit and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of the region and the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the police, on May 14, Russians attacked 8 settlements: the towns of Zalizne, Mykolaivka, the village of Hostre, the villages of Veselyi Hai, Zhelanne, Illinka, Novoselivka Persha, and Stara Mykolaivka.

The shelling damaged 11 civilian objects - 6 residential buildings, an administrative building, a telecommunication tower, and a power line.

In particular, the Russians launched an air strike on Mykolaivka. According to the State Emergency Service, a fire and rescue unit was damaged .

The blast wave and shrapnel damaged the glazing and construction of window openings, doors, the entrance gate of the fire and rescue unit's garage, and gates in two box buildings.

Also, according to the police, the occupants shelled the village of Veselyi Hai with artillery. Three houses and a power line were destroyed.

In addition, a private house was destroyed as a result of an air strike on Novoselivka Persha.

A house was damaged in Stara Mykolayivka as a result of hostile shelling.

